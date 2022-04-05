43,012 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $226.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

