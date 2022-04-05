$47.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will post sales of $47.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $196.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%.

THFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $530.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Financial by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

