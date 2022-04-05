4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $15.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $16.58. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDMT. SVB Leerink began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,770,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

