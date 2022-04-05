$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) to post $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $25.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $26.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

