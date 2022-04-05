$5.57 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to post $5.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.12 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 110,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,172,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

