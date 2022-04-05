$51.97 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.80 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $219.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $246.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $259.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.