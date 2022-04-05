$55.98 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will post $55.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Semrush posted sales of $40.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $244.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $246.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Semrush stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 152,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,880. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -590.00. Semrush has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $32.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 106,834 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 82,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

