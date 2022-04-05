$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BRC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $65.72 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $316.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $317.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $440.30 million, with estimates ranging from $429.90 million to $454.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRC.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,070. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

