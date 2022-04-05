$705.59 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to report sales of $705.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.70 million. First Horizon reported sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.47. 184,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,979,681. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

