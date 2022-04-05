$76.14 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will post sales of $76.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.70 million and the lowest is $75.58 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $314.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $336.59 million, with estimates ranging from $336.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

