$782.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $782.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.10 million and the highest is $793.48 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $627.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 654,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,411. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

