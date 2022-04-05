99,771 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 808,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,934,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,866. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

