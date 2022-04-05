A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 479,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. A10 Networks has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,378 shares of company stock valued at $838,558 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 15.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

