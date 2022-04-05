Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €35.10 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.10 ($38.57) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($31.10) price target on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.68 ($30.42).

ETR:ARL opened at €31.40 ($34.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.52. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €19.03 ($20.91) and a 1-year high of €30.20 ($33.19). The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

