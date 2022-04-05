ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ABB in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get ABB alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. ABB has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ABB by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ABB by 27.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.