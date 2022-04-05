AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.75

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.75 and last traded at $165.42, with a volume of 153744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

