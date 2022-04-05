ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ABM Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

