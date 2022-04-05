abrdn plc Declares Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3394 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

SLFPY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. abrdn has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About abrdn (Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.