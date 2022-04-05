abrdn plc Declares Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3394 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

SLFPY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. abrdn has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

