Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

