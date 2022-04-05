Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASO. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

