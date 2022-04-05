Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

