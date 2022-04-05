Accredited Investors Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

