Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Reduced by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,173. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

