Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AYI traded down $11.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.56. 7,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,959. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day moving average is $197.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,892,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,745,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.56.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

