Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement.

The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $93,889,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average is $197.88.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

