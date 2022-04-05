Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adagio Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adagio Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $4.38 on Monday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADGI. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,130,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $225,567,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,116,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,128,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $105,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

