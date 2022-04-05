Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James restated a neutral rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.57 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 375,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

