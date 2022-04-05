Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $18.03 on Monday, hitting $391.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,001,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

