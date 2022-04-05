Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,230. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

