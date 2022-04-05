Addison Advisors LLC Buys 186 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

