Addison Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.42. 3,800,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.