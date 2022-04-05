Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

