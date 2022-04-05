Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ADES opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.79. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,281 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,609 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

