Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Advantage Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADV stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

