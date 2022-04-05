Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ADXS stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
