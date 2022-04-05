AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,846. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

