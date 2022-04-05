AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $127,000 Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $746.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

