AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. 12,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

