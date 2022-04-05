AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 180 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 68.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,056. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.