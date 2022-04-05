AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. 527,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

