AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 96,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 10,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,805. The company has a market cap of $186.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.