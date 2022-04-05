AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,860,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,385. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

