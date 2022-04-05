Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,075.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $20.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. Adyen has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

