Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

