Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

A has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10.

Shares of A opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.06 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

