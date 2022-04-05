Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Agiliti stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 113.37.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $187,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $6,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

