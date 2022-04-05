Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC opened at $66.66 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

