Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) versus Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Critical Review

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Air Industries Group and Senior, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Air Industries Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Industries Group and Senior’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $58.94 million 0.46 $1.63 million $0.06 14.17 Senior $942.05 million 0.73 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

Air Industries Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Senior.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 2.76% 10.21% 2.95% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Industries Group beats Senior on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment produces critical machined components and assemblies fabricated from hard metals, such as Inconel, titanium, and 300M. The Turbine Engine Components segment provides turn-key welded solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY.

Senior Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

