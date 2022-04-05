Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €110.10 ($120.99) on Monday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($109.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.18.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.