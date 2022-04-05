AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Gap Down to $13.86

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.52. AirSculpt Technologies shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

AIRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

